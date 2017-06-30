BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Joe Zawinul

It may be a word overused but there isn\'t truly a more appropriate way to describe keyboardist/composer Joe Zawinul. Austrian born, Joe Zawinul emigrated to the US in 1959 where he played with Maynard Ferguson and the great Dinah Washington before joining alto saxophonist great Cannonball Adderley in 1961 for nine years.

