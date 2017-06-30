BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Joe Zawinul
It may be a word overused but there isn\'t truly a more appropriate way to describe keyboardist/composer Joe Zawinul. Austrian born, Joe Zawinul emigrated to the US in 1959 where he played with Maynard Ferguson and the great Dinah Washington before joining alto saxophonist great Cannonball Adderley in 1961 for nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
|Jul 3
|Canada 150
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun '17
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC