Area students get lesson from jazz gr...

Area students get lesson from jazz great Kirk Whalum

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fort Bend Star

Grammy Award winning saxophonist and minister Kirk Whalum talks to students at the 46th session of the HEB Tournament of Champions Summer Jazz Workshop. For five weeks, just before the start of summer, 45 middle and high school students from the Fort Bend, Lamar and Houston school districts spent their days perfecting their skills in an intensive workshop held at two Houston churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jazz duo deals out ace sounds Mon Canada 150 1
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,168 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC