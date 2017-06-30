Area students get lesson from jazz great Kirk Whalum
Grammy Award winning saxophonist and minister Kirk Whalum talks to students at the 46th session of the HEB Tournament of Champions Summer Jazz Workshop. For five weeks, just before the start of summer, 45 middle and high school students from the Fort Bend, Lamar and Houston school districts spent their days perfecting their skills in an intensive workshop held at two Houston churches.
