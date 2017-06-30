Adding a Hint of Rock and Fusion to t...

Adding a Hint of Rock and Fusion to the Montreal International Jazz Festival

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Link

Improvising jazz on one instrument is great, but improvising on several instruments all at once is another way for each musician to transmit their love for music to the audience. Sisters Christine and Ingrid Jensen, along with a special guest Ben Monder, performed this past Friday at the L'Astral concert hall during the Montreal Jazz Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jazz duo deals out ace sounds 7 hr Canada 150 1
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,623 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC