Adding a Hint of Rock and Fusion to the Montreal International Jazz Festival
Improvising jazz on one instrument is great, but improvising on several instruments all at once is another way for each musician to transmit their love for music to the audience. Sisters Christine and Ingrid Jensen, along with a special guest Ben Monder, performed this past Friday at the L'Astral concert hall during the Montreal Jazz Festival.
