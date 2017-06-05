Wellington Jazz Festival: Bill Frisell in Concert

Bill Frisell lived up to one reviewer's description of leaving you "dizzy with his eclecticism" during Wednesday night's concert in Wellington. It seems like every decade, the music industry throws up a guitarist like no other and, without disparaging hundreds of others, Bill Frisell must be counted in that illustrious group that includes Jimi Hendrix, Django Reinhardt and Les Paul.

