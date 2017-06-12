VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' style to Ojai at Berkeley
Vijay Iyer is clearly not content to remain within a single musical arena for very long. The polymathic pianist and composer might as well be considered a jazz musician as anything else - but only if you consider "jazz" to be an infinitely expandable umbrella term that encompasses everything from minimalism to bebop to improvised electronics.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
