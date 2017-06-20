Two fans haven't missed a Hampton Jaz...

Two fans haven't missed a Hampton Jazz Festival

The Hampton Jazz Festival has booked its fair share of stars over 50 years, but Wendell Samuels and Shirley Clark are the only known people who have attended every event. Both have attended the festival annually since the inaugural event in 1968 at Armstrong Stadium on the campus of then-Hampton Institute .

