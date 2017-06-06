Top StoryRoger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

In this March 30, 2017 file photo, actor Roger Smith attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Smith, star of the "77 Sunset Strip," and husband of actress Ann-Margret, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84. Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died.

