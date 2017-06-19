Tony Bennett receives Gershwin prize from national library
In an Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, singer Tony Bennett arrives for his 90th birthday celebration at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017 that the 90-year-old Bennett has been honored with this year's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC