Tony Bennett receives Gershwin prize from national library

9 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Tony Bennett, the beloved and durable interpreter of American standards whose chart-topping career spans seven decades, has been honored with this year's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The Library of Congress announced the award Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

