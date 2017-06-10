Highlights of this day in history: The Six-Day War ends in the Mideast; Yugoslav troops leave Kosovo after NATO's campaign of airstrikes; Alcoholics Anonymous founded; Actress and singer Judy Garland born; Singer Ray Charles dies. Today in History for June 10th Highlights of this day in history: The Six-Day War ends in the Mideast; Yugoslav troops leave Kosovo after NATO's campaign of airstrikes; Alcoholics Anonymous founded; Actress and singer Judy Garland born; Singer Ray Charles dies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.