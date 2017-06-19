The Originals Season 4 Finale Was Absolutely Filled with Emotional Goodbyes
The Mikaelson family officially broke their vow to stick together on tonight's finale of The Originals , but it was for an incredibly good reason. In order to save Hope from the evil Hollow that had possessed her, Vincent explained that he had to divide up the Hollow and put it into something that was both eternal and related to Hope by blood - AKA her vampire family.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|21 hr
|Norch
|164
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|23 hr
|Simpson
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|23 hr
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
