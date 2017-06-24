The Good Life! Tony Bennett sells out...

The Good Life! Tony Bennett sells out Dublin show

Read more: RTE.ie

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett has broken the hearts of his Irish fans after it was announced that tickets for his upcoming gig in Dublin have sold out. The 19-time Grammy award winning singer, who turns 91 in August, is set to play Dublin's Bord Gis Energy Theatre on June 25. In 2014, Bennett released Cheek to Cheek, a collaborative album with Lady Gaga, which debuted at number one in the Billboard Album charts.

Chicago, IL

