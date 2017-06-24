The Good Life! Tony Bennett sells out Dublin show
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett has broken the hearts of his Irish fans after it was announced that tickets for his upcoming gig in Dublin have sold out. The 19-time Grammy award winning singer, who turns 91 in August, is set to play Dublin's Bord Gis Energy Theatre on June 25. In 2014, Bennett released Cheek to Cheek, a collaborative album with Lady Gaga, which debuted at number one in the Billboard Album charts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC