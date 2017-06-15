The Boys Are Back In Town! Olivier-No...

The Boys Are Back In Town! Olivier-Nominated the Rat Pack Returns To The West End

At the start of the 60s, The Rat Pack led by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. were the toast of Las Vegas. With the world's rich and famous jetting in to see them joke around and sing some of the finest songs ever written, the guys also starred together in a series of glamorous Hollywood films, set fashion trends, rubbed shoulders with the US President, politicians and mobsters... and partied hard as the coolest cats on the planet.

