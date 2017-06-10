The Best in Jazz: Dave Douglas Rivers...

The Best in Jazz: Dave Douglas Riverside Quartet, Sean Jones Quartet and More

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

As Zorn claims in the New York Times, the avant-garde game changing venue is not leaving for financial reasons. Nevertheless, in the year marking the 10th anniversary of Tonic's unfortunate shuttering, the move reads as yet another casualty of New York's blatant disregard for the creative music culture of Downtown NYC, where cash and condos now reign supreme and are encroaching into the lettered avenues like a slow-moving plague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar '17 carolyn joynor 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC