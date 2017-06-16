Terence Archie, J. Bernard Calloway, Audrey Cardwell and Veronica J....

Based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, returning to the Globe after the great successes of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which he directed, and Bright Star, which he choreographed. This classic musical, the first production of the Globe's 2017 Summer Season, will run July 2 - August 13, 2017, with opening night on Friday, July 7, presented in association with Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.