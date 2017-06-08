Tap Ellington Slated for Tap City 201...

Tap Ellington Slated for Tap City 2017 at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, will celebrate jazz legend Duke Ellington and his contribution to the world of tap dance at "TAP ELLINGTON," on Friday, April 14 at 7pm, The Appel Room at JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER, 10 Columbus Circle. The evening, presented in association with Mercedes Ellington , will celebrate Ellington's music as well as his unique legacy of introducing, promoting and presenting tap dancers to audiences all over the world.

