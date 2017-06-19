Take a shot at seeing 'Annie Get Your...

Take a shot at seeing 'Annie Get Your Gun'

From left, Jack Keehan as Buffalo Bill, Brad Kutulas as Frank Butler, Alex Capello as Sitting Bull, Vincent Luzwick as Little Jake, Amy Rodriguez as Annie Oakley, Bryce Grogan as Johnnie, Michelle Bayer as Dolly Tate, Ken Slack as Charlie Davenport, Grace Biernacki as Winnie Tate, Andrew Luzwick as Tommy Keeler, Seated, Ella Biernacki as Nellie and Rachel Wickey as Jessie. HOTT Productions is presenting "Annie Get Your Gun," Irving Berlin's musical spectacle that celebrates legendary sure-shot Annie Oakley, through this weekend at Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg.

