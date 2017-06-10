Summer Serenade is a Musical Tribute ...

Summer Serenade is a Musical Tribute to the 1930s, 40s & 50s

Thinking Cap Theatre at The Vanguard is excited to present SUMMER SERENADE, a ONE NIGHT ONLY engagement featuring music of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, performed by four of South Florida's finest musical artists. The two-act concert will run 90-minutes with a 10-minute intermission.

