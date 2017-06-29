'Star Wars' droid R2-D2 auctioned for $2.8 million

Los Angeles, June 30, 2017: An R2-D2 unit used in the filming of several "Star Wars" movies has sold for almost $3 million, a southern California auction house said on Thursday. Luke Skywalker's droid sidekick was put together from parts used in the filming of the original 1977-1983 trilogy and two of the 1999-2005 prequel films, Profiles in History, based near Los Angeles, said in its catalog.

