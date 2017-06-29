'Star Wars' droid R2-D2 auctioned for $2.8 million
Los Angeles, June 30, 2017: An R2-D2 unit used in the filming of several "Star Wars" movies has sold for almost $3 million, a southern California auction house said on Thursday. Luke Skywalker's droid sidekick was put together from parts used in the filming of the original 1977-1983 trilogy and two of the 1999-2005 prequel films, Profiles in History, based near Los Angeles, said in its catalog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC