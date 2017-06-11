Scofield, Hudson touch on jazz majest...

Scofield, Hudson touch on jazz majesty at Playboy fest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The supergroup Hudson, with guitarist John Scofield, offered tantalizing glimpses Saturday of transcendent jazz that combination of mastery, interaction and inspiration that marks the music's milestones and provides a measure of its ongoing vitality. Corinne Bailey Rae sings at the Playboy Jazz Festival on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May '17 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC