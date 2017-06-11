Scofield, Hudson touch on jazz majesty at Playboy fest
The supergroup Hudson, with guitarist John Scofield, offered tantalizing glimpses Saturday of transcendent jazz that combination of mastery, interaction and inspiration that marks the music's milestones and provides a measure of its ongoing vitality. Corinne Bailey Rae sings at the Playboy Jazz Festival on Saturday.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May '17
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
