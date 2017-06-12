Robot Uses Deep Learning and Big Data to Write and Play its Own Music
A marimba-playing robot with four arms and eight sticks is writing and playing its own compositions in a lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The pieces are generated using artificial intelligence and deep learning.
