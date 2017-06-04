Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, June 4, 2017
Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Foli GriA Orquestra will perform this evening in Botafogo, at 7PM, and promises to make everyone dance with its irresistible afrobeat music mixed with Caribbean and Brazilian popular references. With Fela Kuti as its main inspiration, Foli GriA Orquestra will present to the audience its authentic musical creations and its interpretations of traditional afrobeat and Afro Latin popular music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|10 hr
|wtf
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC