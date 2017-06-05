Respect for An Unsung Hero of Jazz: Jimmie Lunceford
In 1927, a young athletic director and English teacher at Manassas High School volunteered to teach music to interested students in addition to his regular duties, thus becoming the city's first public high school band director. The teacher, a Mississippi native, had studied several instruments in Denver with the father of the great Paul Whiteman.
