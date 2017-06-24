Ramsey Lewis bookends 50 years of Hampton Jazz Festival
Ramsey Lewis was a newcomer on the jazz scene when he performed at the inaugural Hampton Jazz Festival in 1968. His first hit "The In Crowd" was released a few years earlier, in 1965, but according to Lewis, at that first festival, he was still trying to find his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC