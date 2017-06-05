Pro-Shot Video: Preservation Hall Jazz Band Full Performance On KEXP
New Orleans ambassadors Preservation Hall Jazz Band released the Cuban-inspired studio album So It Is earlier this year. The group made a number of promotional appearances in support of the LP including an in-studio performance at the gathering space of Seattle radio station KEXP on April 17. Official footage of the session was recently shared by KEXP.
