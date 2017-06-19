Pro-Shot Video: Marcus King Teams Wit...

Pro-Shot Video: Marcus King Teams With Soulive For 'Whipping Post' At Brooklyn Bowl

Soulive recently completed an eight-show Bowlive residency at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City that saw the jazz-rock trio welcome old friends and new collaborators. Guitarist Marcus King was among the musicians who made their Bowlive debut in 2017 and the venue has shared professionally-shot video featuring one of the highlights from his time on stage.

Chicago, IL

