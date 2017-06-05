Prepare for 'a cracker' weekend of jazz
BAND STAND: The Australian Royal Navy Admiral's Own Big Band will be one of many big bands playing at the festival. Merimbula Jazz Festival committee member Paul Dion promises "a cracker of a weekend" and with 640 musicians making up 110 bands, several hundred jazz lovers have already registered and more are expected to arrive for the start of the 37th Merimbula Jazz Festival.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
