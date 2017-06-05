Prepare for 'a cracker' weekend of jazz

BAND STAND: The Australian Royal Navy Admiral's Own Big Band will be one of many big bands playing at the festival. Merimbula Jazz Festival committee member Paul Dion promises "a cracker of a weekend" and with 640 musicians making up 110 bands, several hundred jazz lovers have already registered and more are expected to arrive for the start of the 37th Merimbula Jazz Festival.

