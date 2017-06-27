Pops Band reaches for the stars tonight
The Dave Braun Trio, made up of Dave, left, Paula and Pete Braun, is performing tonight at 6:15 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park. The theme is "Pops: The Final Frontier," focusing on pieces with an outer space connection, but the band is actually going home.
