Photography and jazz play nice in W. Eugene Smith documentary
The Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen the documentary "The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith'' and present live music and a panel discussion. This is how much W. Eugene Smith loved music: In 1978, when he died, he had $18 in the bank and owned more than 25,000 records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC