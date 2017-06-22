Photo Flash: NJMH Hosts Benefit Conce...

Photo Flash: NJMH Hosts Benefit Concert Honoring Randy Weston, Arthur Barnes & JazzMobile

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem hosted its 2017 Annual Benefit Concert honoring three pillars of the jazz community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC