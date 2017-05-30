Philadelphia's music history _ a DIY tour

In this Oct. 27, 1981, file photo, television personality Dick Clark shines a new sign that changes a portion of Philadelphia's Market Street to American Bandstand Boulevard, to recognize the 30th anniversary of the popular dance program that originated in Philadelphia. Philadelphia has a rich musical legacy: It's birthplace of the lush acoustic style known as The Sound of Philadelphia and the hometown of "American Bandstand" and Chubby Checker's "Twist."

