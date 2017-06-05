On Judy Garlanda s birthday, we talk to Lorna Luft about the lasting memory of her iconic mother
Growing up with a parent in the public eye can be tough, especially when your mother created one of the most respected and renown characters to ever grace both stage and screen. As daughter to Wizard of Oz favourite Judy Garland - who's history, career and beloved nature needs no introduction - life for Lorna Luft has never been like most.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May '17
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
