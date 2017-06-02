Ojai Music Festival expands its eclec...

Ojai Music Festival expands its eclectic vision under the eye of Vijay Iyer

Saturday Read more: Los Angeles Times

Pianist Vijay Iyer, one of the most celebrated talents in jazz, is curating this year's Ojai Music Festival, which runs from June 8 to 11. Pianist Vijay Iyer, one of the most celebrated talents in jazz, is curating this year's Ojai Music Festival, which runs from June 8 to 11. Looking at the schedule for the Ojai Music Festival - that annual gathering in the bohemian, spiritually searching Shangri-La some 88 miles from downtown Los Angeles - and something may seem unusual this year.

