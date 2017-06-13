Nick Colionne & Eric Darius Join 2017 Jazz Series
TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. presents an intimate evening of jazz at our beautiful home, the Bishop Arts Theatre Center. Enjoy complimentary cocktails with the artists and world class entertainment.
