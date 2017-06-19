New Orleans funk-jazz band Naughty Professor rediscovers its 'Identity' on new album
Contributed photo -- The New Orleans-based band Naughty Professor features, from left, bassist Noah Young, tenor saxophonist Ian Bowman, trumpeter John Culbreth, guitarist Bill Daniel, drummer Sam Shahin and alto/baritone saxophonist Nick Ellman. Naughty Professor performs on the Phelps Dunbar Stage during the 8th annual Hogs for the Cause fundraising event at the UNO Lakefront in New Orleans, Friday, March 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Norch
|164
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|5 hr
|Simpson
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|5 hr
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC