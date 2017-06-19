New courses, new funds, new ideas, mo...

New courses, new funds, new ideas, more collaboration helping revive Loyola University

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Members of the Loyola University Theatre Department review plans for an upcoming event at the university in New Orleans on Friday, June 16, 2017. Laura Hope, department chairperson; Stephanie Hoerner, office manager; Christian Jimenez and Eduardo Ramirez, both senior student officers in the theatre department; and Marty Aikens, facility technical director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC