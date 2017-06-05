Neil deGrasse Tyson returns to Orlando
Neil deGrasse Tyson will return, the movie "La La Land" will inspire two concerts, and Wynton Marsalis will perform in "Big Band Holiday" during the 2017-18 season, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday. "The Jazz Vocal Summit - Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Orchestra," 8 p.m. Sept.
