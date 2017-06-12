Musicians wanted for new fringe slot at riverside jazz festival

The family-friendly festival, now in its 32nd year, attracts thousands of music-lovers from across the world to its blend of trad, Dixieland, New Orleans, hot club, European and gipsy jazz, along with jive, swing and boogie woogie. Dozens of internationally-renowned bands will play 50 gigs over the four days in huge marquees on the Festival Village, as well as in the town's Memorial Hall and parish church.

