Musical highlights from opening day of Arroyo Seco Weekend

11 hrs ago

It's surely a different kind of music festival when actor Jeff Goldblum and his band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, draw a sitting-room-only crowd to the tent where they're playing Charles Mingus and Thelonious Monk, straight-ahead jazz on a hot and humid afternoon in Pasadena. But that's the point of the Arroyo Seco Weekend, the inaugural edition of which kicked off its first of two days on Saturday on the golf course grounds that surround the Rose Bowl.

Chicago, IL

