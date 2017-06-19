Musical highlights from opening day of Arroyo Seco Weekend
It's surely a different kind of music festival when actor Jeff Goldblum and his band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, draw a sitting-room-only crowd to the tent where they're playing Charles Mingus and Thelonious Monk, straight-ahead jazz on a hot and humid afternoon in Pasadena. But that's the point of the Arroyo Seco Weekend, the inaugural edition of which kicked off its first of two days on Saturday on the golf course grounds that surround the Rose Bowl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Norch
|164
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Fri
|Simpson
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Fri
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC