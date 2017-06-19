Music review: An Evening with Ginger ...

Music review: An Evening with Ginger Baker, Old Fruitmarket, ,Glasgow

An Evening with Ginger Baker was indeed what the legendary drummer with Cream delivered. Despite health issues, which he went into in some detail, Baker still drums and leads his current band, Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion, with authority if without quite the stamina of yore.

