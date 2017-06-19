Museum Lecture Features Sousa Music
The Museum of Cape May County, in conjunction with the Cape May County Civil War Roundtable, will host an enjoyable evening of Civil War-era music when local musician Rich Chiemingo brings his educational and enjoyable lecture to The Museum's historic barn. Chiemingo, who has enjoyed a long professional music career as a trombone and tuba player, served with the United States Army bands for 8 years before spending 20 years as a member of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and the American Symphony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Norch
|164
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 23
|Simpson
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC