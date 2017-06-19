Museum Lecture Features Sousa Music

Museum Lecture Features Sousa Music

The Museum of Cape May County, in conjunction with the Cape May County Civil War Roundtable, will host an enjoyable evening of Civil War-era music when local musician Rich Chiemingo brings his educational and enjoyable lecture to The Museum's historic barn. Chiemingo, who has enjoyed a long professional music career as a trombone and tuba player, served with the United States Army bands for 8 years before spending 20 years as a member of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and the American Symphony.

