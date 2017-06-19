Museum Lecture Features Sousa Music

The Museum of Cape May County, in conjunction with the Cape May County Civil War Roundtable, will host an enjoyable evening of Civil War-era music when local musician Rich Chiemingo brings his educational and enjoyable lecture to The Museum's historic barn. Chiemingo, who has enjoyed a long professional music career as a trombone and tuba player, served with the United States Army bands for 8 years before spending 20 years as a member of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and the American Symphony.

