Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell to Lead Kiss Me, Kate Concerts in The Hamptons
Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor has announced the Bay Street Under the Stars series which will include FREE concerts in Mashashimuet Park this summer as Bay Street presents the classic Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate on August 25 & 26 at 7pm. Entry to the concert is FREE and no tickets are required.
