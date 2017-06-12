Melbourne International Jazz Festival review: Carla Bley and Dianne...

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. In 2009, bassist Charlie Haden - artist-in-residence for that year's Melbourne International Jazz Festival - led an antipodean version of his Liberation Music Orchestra in one of the most memorable concerts in the festival's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.