Melbourne International Jazz Festival...

Melbourne International Jazz Festival review: Carla Bley and Dianne...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. In 2009, bassist Charlie Haden - artist-in-residence for that year's Melbourne International Jazz Festival - led an antipodean version of his Liberation Music Orchestra in one of the most memorable concerts in the festival's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May '17 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC