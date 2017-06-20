Lydian String Quartet Performs Festival Debut at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival , celebrating its 38th season as Cape Cod's premiere presenter of summer chamber music presents The Virtuosic Quartet performed by Lydian String Quartet on Wednesday, August 2, 7:30 pm at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans. The first Orleans concert of CCCMF's summer season features the anticipated Festival debut of the Lydian String Quartet.

