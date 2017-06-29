Lady Gaga felt 'intimidated' by A Sta...

Lady Gaga felt 'intimidated' by A Star is Born's legacy

The 31-year-old actress has been cast as Ally in the upcoming musical drama film, and the star has admitted the "legacy" of the film , which featured the late Judy Garland in the original 1954 release and Barbra Streisand in the 1976 version, dawned on her "every single day" when she was shooting scenes for the production. Speaking about the upcoming movie, which is slated for release in 2018, she said: "I was intimidated by the legacy of the film probably every single day.

