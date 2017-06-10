Klaus Doldinger, Norah Jones and Branford Marsalis Are Winners at ECHO Jazz Awards
Max Mutzke and winner of the lifetime achievement award Klaus Doldinger during the Echo Jazz 2017 on June 1, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The German music industry celebrated the ECHO Jazz Awards in the rustic setting of a Hamburg shipyard at the River Elbe on Thursday night, with seven U.S. jazz acts among the winners.
