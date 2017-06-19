Kansas City man buys instruments, builds youth orchestra
The old tympani drum Darryl Chamberlain got for cheap, about $119 on eBay, was pretty beat up - scratches, chipped paint and a soiled drum head he would have to scrap. It was just the kind of "good deal" Chamberlain had been looking for, The Kansas City Star reported.
