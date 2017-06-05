Judy Garland laid to rest in Hollywoo...

Judy Garland laid to rest in Hollywood mausoleum

14 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

A spokeswoman for Garland's estate said her family and friends held a private memorial service for the actress on Saturday, which would have been Garland's 95th birthday. Garland's children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft, wanted to take their mother's remains "home to Hollywood" from her original burial site at New York's Ferncliff Cemetery, publicist Victoria Varela said.

Chicago, IL

