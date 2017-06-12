Join the Jazz Crawl for Charity this Sat. June 17

Have you ever joined a Second Line? It's a guaranteed good time - with the live jazz playing in your ears you're free to join in the spirit of New Orleans, flinging Mardi Gras beads and dancing along however you damn well please. You have the opportunity to do just that this Saturday with the third annual Jazz Crawl for Charity, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Bay Street Biergarten.

