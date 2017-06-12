Join the Jazz Crawl for Charity this ...

Join the Jazz Crawl for Charity this Sat. June 17

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Have you ever joined a Second Line? It's a guaranteed good time - with the live jazz playing in your ears you're free to join in the spirit of New Orleans, flinging Mardi Gras beads and dancing along however you damn well please. You have the opportunity to do just that this Saturday with the third annual Jazz Crawl for Charity, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Bay Street Biergarten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Wed Norch 163
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC