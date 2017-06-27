Jim James & Preservation Hall Jazz Ba...

Jim James & Preservation Hall Jazz Band To Play Sweetwater Music Hall

16 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Longtime friends and collaborators Jim James and Preservation Hall Jazz Band will come together at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California on September 8. James will kick off the evening with a solo set followed by a performance from the iconic New Orleans band. The My Morning Jacket frontman co-produced and contributed to Preservation Hall Jazz Band's 2013 debut album That's It .

Chicago, IL

